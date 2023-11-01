More misery for Manchester United as Newcastle run riot

The fallout to this tie is sure to be dominated by Ten Hag’s United after seeing Sunday’s derby humbling against Manchester City compounded, but this was Newcastle’s night. Boyhood fan Hall, another recent acquisition, volleyed Eddie Howe’s Magpies further ahead before half-time.

Ten Hag made seven changes and Newcastle plumped for eight in Manchester, where barely a minute had been played when Matt Targett went down clutching the back of his right hamstring. Hannibal Mejbri was booked for clattering Sean Longstaff when meeting a bouncing ball and was fortunate not to receive a second yellow for a tackle on Emil Krafth.

The right-back dispossessed Alejandro Garnacho deep in Newcastle territory and drove up the wing, outmuscling the teenager before driving away from Mejbri and Mason Mount. Unfortunately for the hosts, their defence was unable to show similar defensive fortitude in the 36th minute.

Those efforts were not enough to stop boos greeting the half-time whistle, with Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacing Casemiro and Dalot at the break.

