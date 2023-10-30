More book clubs on way for adults with Down syndrome

Book club members Kim O'Kelly and Niamh Flannery, both of whom who have Down syndrome, helped found the club in Naas, working alongside Down Syndrome Ireland.

"The idea came during the pandemic. I was walking with my friend Eileen, who works in Kildare libraries, and we were thinking maybe we might try a book club.With the help of Kim and Niamh, work got under way to build book clubs for adults with the condition and also deliver training to library staff members.

There are currently six libraries around the country that have the book clubs, and approximately 20 other libraries have expressed an interest in setting up clubs as well. For her, being in a book club has meant that she has been able to explore her love of reading, as well as spend quality time with her friends. headtopics.com

"It's also sociable with my friends and I get to meet my friends. I get to read and I get to have a chat and a catch up." Andrea Dermody, who works as a facilitator of the book club at the library alongside Catherine Mackey, says that the book club has almost turned into a social event for the members.

"We had one girl who has been out, she missed a couple of months due to illness, and she arrived back recently to hugs and cheers. So that was wonderful to see."

Suspected sexual assaults of unconscious patients in Naas hospital under investigationThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Orla Kiely, Halloween horror homes & new Kildare Village craft pop-upThis week on The Home Show Podcast: Designer Orla Kiely joins us to talk about her new furniture collection.Entertainment.ie movie editor Brian Lloyd, is ba... Read more ⮕

Characterful Kildare country property conjures woodland life of easeCaragh House in Prosperous, Co Kildare is full of Victorian elegance and personality thanks to the family who made it the haven of cosy informality it is Read more ⮕

Gardaí currently investigating allegations of sexual assault in Kildare crècheThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash in KildareIt happened shortly after 9.20pm last night on the R418 at Fontstown Cross between Athy and Kilcullen, Co Kildare Read more ⮕

Gardai appeal for witnesses as motorcyclist left critical after Kildare crashEmergency services rushed to attend the scene of the crash shortly before 9.30pm on Friday night after receiving reports of a collision on the R418 at Fontstown Cross, between Athy and Kilcullen Read more ⮕