At the launch of Chasing Sam Maguire: The All-Ireland football championship 1928-1977, publisher Ivan O’Brien said that the book had more characters than nearly any other title published by The O’Brien Press. He wasn’t referring to footballers with a trove of anecdotes and one-liners but actual marks on the page – “an inscribed symbol or graphic symbol” to give the dictionary definition.

Tony Hanahoe holds aloft the Sam Maguire Cup after Dublin defeated Kerry in the All-Ireland final in September 1976. Photograph: Independent News And Media/Getty Images Eventually Gael Linn took on the filming of All-Irelands – giving rise to two fascinating DVDs, issued by the Irish Film Institute about 10 years ago – but recordings up until then are not by any means comprehensive.

The scale of the task pretty quickly convinced them that they needed to break the Sam Maguire story into two volumes: one from 1928, the first year that the trophy was presented and by coincidence the last of the four titles won by Kildare; the other from 1978, potentially to the Sam Maguire centenary in five years’ time. headtopics.com

Kerry's Pat Spillane lifting the Sam Maguire Cup following their victory in the All-Ireland final against Dublin, on September 28th, 1975. Photograph: Independent News and Media/Getty Images With the best will in the world, this work would not sell a book on its own but each year features an account of that season’s championship. Sports reporting in those days was very much concerned with the outcome, scores and scorers, rather than the process, tactics and context.

Dublin and Derry players in the All-Ireland football final September 1958. Photograph: Independent News and Media/Getty ImagesThere is also an accompanying miscellany for each final. For instance, 1970 threw up an unusual problem. A football disappeared into the crowd for the first time that anyone could remember. This and the loss of 22 sliotars during the hurling final persuaded the GAA to erect the now familiar netting behind goals. headtopics.com

