Monkstown home offers artful blend of old and new for €2.795m

The principal bedroom suite has a large walk-in wardrobe with lots of built-in drawers and shelves, and an en suite bathroom. A Velux roof light lets in light, and a sliding door leads out to a large terrace with artificial grass overlooking the back garden. The ceiling curves down over the bed, creating a cocoon effect.
The other four bedrooms overlook the front, and all of them are fine doubles with picture windows, three with ceiling coving, two with built-in wardrobes, and one with wall-mounted shelving. Bedroom two is currently being used as a home gym. The main bathroom has a vaulted ceiling, a large bath and a shower, plus a roof light and recessed down lighting. There is access to the attic, which runs the length of the house and has a high ceiling, giving the option for conversion.
