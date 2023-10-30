The Moneypoint power plant on the Shannon Estuary is due to switch to heavy fuel oil. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22’s Moneypoint power plant could continue to burn coal after the end of 2025, when the State company is due to switch the generators there to heavy fuel oil, regulators say.

Part of the agreement states that the three generators at the Shannon Estuary plant should switch from coal to heavy fuel oil by the end of 2025 to cut greenhouse gas emissions.(CRU) document approving the deal states that it expects that “the Moneypoint units will remain in operation if necessary for security of supply in the event it is not possible to convert the units to heavy fuel oil”.

Moneypoint will only function as an emergency backup to guarantee that the Republic does not run out of electricity and will not supply power to the market. A failure to build proposed electricity generators aggravated the problem, forcing the department to seek emergency planning permission for temporary plants, two of them in Dublin. headtopics.com

The disused field will initially be used to store natural gas. The Republic has no facility to store this fuel, despite depending on it for about half its electricity needs. Green hydrogen technology is still in its infancy, but the EU has committed to supporting its development with hundreds of billions of euro.

