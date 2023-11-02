Money changes due in November from energy price cuts to cost of living payments

Welfare recipients who get an increase for a qualified child will get a once-off payment of €100 per child in the week starting November 27, when older people who get the living alone allowance will be paid an extra €200.

Its gas customers will also see a 10 percent drop in standard unit rates this month, although the energy company says there will be no reduction in its standing charge. Electric Ireland has also announced that it’s poised to reduce its prices for the first time in over three-and-a-half years, representing good news for its 1.1 million electricity customers and 170,000 gas customers in the country.

The cuts to standard unit rates and standing charges are expected to save customers around €212 a year on electricity and €216 on gas. Those availing of Electric Ireland’s dual-fuel option will save €428.74 annually.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Consumer sentiment boosted by supports in Budget 2024Uptick in confidence driven by domestic factors as improved sentiment in Ireland contrasted markedly with other countries

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Consumer sentiment improves following Budget measuresConsumer sentiment has improved slightly this month, boosted by the measures announced in Budget 2024.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Jack Barry’s decision to step away makes things tricky for KerryMidfielder intending to travel abroad for most if not all of 2024

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Donaldson not sure if Stormont will return before 2024DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said that he cannot be certain that Stormont powersharing will return by the end of the year.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Lara Gillespie impressing in UCI Track Champions’ LeagueImogen Cotter announces new team for 2024

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTEBUSINESS: Salaries to remain flat in 2024 - Morgan McKinleyA staggering 80% of Irish organisations encountered hiring challenges in 2023, creating difficulties in retaining existing employees.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕