Money Can’t Buy You Love But It Can Buy You Photographs…

They might have started out in the 60s but their popularity is just as strong today so fans of The Beatles will relish the news that previously unseen colour photos of the band on tour are to be sold at auction.

The images were taken during the Fab Four’s summer of 1964 visit to the United States where they won over American audiences and famously broke TV viewing records when they performed on the Ed Sullivan Show.

The photos are all the more unusual and valuable because they were taken in colour, which was seen as too expensive and a passing fad in 1964! The 65 slides contain stage shots, close ups of John, Paul, George and Ringo and behind the scenes images taken at a private party at the Beverly Hills mansion of Alan Livingston, then president of Capital Records.Ernie Sutton from the British Beatles Fanclub said “These photographs show The Beatles during their 1964 US tour both on and off stage. headtopics.com

“New photographs that emerge of The Beatles are always of interest to the fans, but with the majority of photographs from this tour in black and white, it is a delight to see colour photographs from that historic tour.”

The images were only discovered in 2002 at the Hollywood home of Dr. Robert “Bob” Beck, an award-winning research physicist and inventor who had a huge archive of photographs. headtopics.com

Aghast at Hamas killings, Israelis buy guns with government's blessingAghast at Hamas' killing spree and the slow response by the military, Israelis are now arming themselves in record numbers - with government support. Read more ⮕

We’re heading to Topshop straight away to buy Pippa’s GORGE €56 dressThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Save, Steal or Splurge – See Which You Can Buy For €35, €80 and €265The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

There’s a 3-month waiting list to buy this €200 toasterThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This woman’s post about jeans proves you should ignore sizing and buy whatever fitsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

What will €175,000 buy in Sweden, Thailand, Spain, Argentina and Offaly?One price, home and away: Apartments in Jomtein and Buenos Aires, a log cabin in Värmland, a mountain hideaway on Gran Canaria or a former chapel in Birr Read more ⮕