Molly Martens feared husband’s family would kill her and take his children back to Ireland

The third day of a sentence hearing in Lexington mainly featured a video recording of an interview Ms Martens Corbett gave to police the morning after Mr Corbett was killed in August 2015. Ms Martens Corbett said she did not highlight domestic abuse in her marriage as she was fearful about losing access to the two children from her husband’s first marriage, who lived with them in their home near Winston Salem in North Carolina.
She said she had gone to hospital on a couple of occasions, one of which she maintained came after Mr Corbett hit her head against a bed head board. She said she was seeking an MRI but doctors prescribed her painkillers and said had a stress headache. She said she did not tell health authorities what had happened.
Ms Martens Corbett said physical assaults had started “maybe a couple of months” into their relationship. She said she had a condition involving additional clump of veins in her leg which presses on a nerve. She said her husband had a tendency to stamp on it “accidentally on purpose” when he was angry.
She said she had brought her children to a doctor’s surgery but had not said anything specifically. She said she had suggested “things were not good at home”. Her lawyer, Douglas Kingsberry, told the court his client’s comment in the interview that Mr Corbett did not like his children coming into the bedroom at night would prove important later in the proceedings.
Ms Martens Corbett said she screamed and her father came into the bedroom with a baseball bat and tried to hit her husband. She said Mr Corbett had said: “I am going to kill her”.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕