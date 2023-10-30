Molly Martens and her dad could avail of plea deal

Molly Martens and her father — who are accused of murdering Irishman Jason Corbett in the US — could avail of a plea deal to get a lighter sentence at their retrial today.

The pair were originally sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in prison for killing Mr Corbett, who moved from Limerick to the US for work.The 39-year-old Irishman’s naked and blood-soaked body was found in the bedroom of his luxury home at Panther Creek Court on August 2, 2015.

The pair face a retrial on second-degree murder charges. Jason’s children Sarah Corbett Lynch (17) and her older brother Jack (19) were left orphaned when their father was killed, having previously lost their mother Mags to a fatal asthma attack. headtopics.com

Last week assistant district attorney Alan Martin declined to discuss the case. But in legal circles in North Carolina there have been reports that prosecutors and defence lawyers may be in discussion about a potential plea arrangement which would avoid the time and expense of a retrial.

Today’s hearing will likely reveal further details as to what discussions had been taking place between defence and prosecution lawyers.

