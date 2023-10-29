Molly Martens and father Thomas return to court six years after being convicted of Jason Corbett’s murder

Molly Martens Corbett is led away after being found guilty in 2017 of Jason Corbett’s murder. Photograph: Donnie Roberts/The Dispatch

There have been suggestions that any agreement could centre on voluntary manslaughter, which would be a lesser charge than second-degree murder. The case has generated considerable media attention in North Carolina as well as across the United States and internationally. It is likely to do so again when the new hearing commences next week.A young American woman travels to Ireland to work as an au pair, looking after the children of a Limerick man who had just lost his wife. She subsequently marries him, moving with him back to the US before being convicted of killing him.

When Corbett left Ireland with his children and moved with his second wife to the US to take up a new job, they settled in a place known as Panther Creek in Davidson County in North Carolina.Davidson County, according to high-placed local figures, is more rural and much more conservative. The economy is based around farming with some manufacturing hubs. headtopics.com

Both appealed after their conviction in 2017 and the appeals court and ultimately the supreme court in North Carolina found on their side as a result of what they considered to be prejudicial decisions made by the trial judge.

The Corbett family maintain that the children later recanted these claims when they were taken back to Ireland and away from the Martens.

