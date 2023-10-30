Molly Martens and father due at pre-trial hearing

A hearing is due to take place in the US later today in advance of the retrial of Molly Martens Corbett and her father Tom.

Both face charges in connection with the death of Limerick man Jason Corbett, at his home in North Carolina. Mr Corbett, a 39-year-old business manager from Limerick, was found beaten to death in the main bedroom of his house in Lexington in 2015.

His wife Molly Martens Corbett and her father, former FBI agent Tom Martens, were later tried and convicted on charges of second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. Sentenced to 20 and 25 years respectively, they never denied killing Mr Corbett, but insisted they had acted in self-defence. headtopics.com

In 2020 an appeal court quashed the convictions and ordered a retrial, stating that some evidence that had been excluded from the original trial should have been presented to the jury. That decision was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2021.

A new trial is set to take place in November, but today a pre-trial hearing on the case will take place in the Davidson County superior court.A gag order is in place preventing lawyers from both sides and named members of the Martens and Corbett families from commenting on the case. headtopics.com

