Molly and Tom Martens could ‘walk free’ for killing of Jason Corbett

The pair are due in court today for a retrial for second-degree murder of 39-year-old Irishman Jason Corbett – Ms Martens’ husband - in 2015.

Ms Martens and her father were charged with murder after Mr Corbett was was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and a concrete paving slab in 2015.They were convicted of murder in 2017 but were allowed a retrial after US courts ruled that certain evidence had been excluded.

The father and daughter are expected to opt for a plea bargain that will reduce the charge to voluntary manslaughter.“They can reject the plea bargain offer, they can accept it, or what they can also do is under US law, there's a unique mechanism called an Alford plea,” he said. headtopics.com

“Alford plea means that they can maintain their innocence, but that they accept the prosecution has a good chance or likelihood of securing a conviction based on the evidence involved. “If it does go down the route of a plea bargain deal today, which we understand that it will, then what will happen is that instead of it becoming a retrial, it will essentially become a bench sentencing hearing.”He noted no jury has been selected for the supposed retrial today and, while a trial would be expected to last six weeks, only two weeks have been scheduled for the case in the courthouse.

“If the judge opts for the lower, both Tom and Molly Martens will walk free from custody because they have already served three and a half years of the 20-to-25-year sentence that was imposed in August of 2017.”Mr Riegal said this is “very interesting” given the level of evidence presented in the original trial in 2017.“Secondly, the level of violence was absolutely beyond the scale in terms of people defending themselves – both Tom and Molly were uninjured. headtopics.com

Retrial of Tom and Molly Martens due to begin in US tomorrowMr Corbett’s family have flown to the States for the hearing at the Davidson County Superior Court in Lexington, North Carolina. Read more ⮕

Molly Martens and her dad could avail of plea dealJason Corbett’s family have flown to North Carolina for the hearing at the Davidson County Superior Court in Lexington. Read more ⮕

Molly Martens and father due at pre-trial hearingA hearing is due to take place in the US later today in advance of the retrial of Molly Martens Corbett and her father Tom. Both face charges in connection with the death of Limerick man Jason Corbett, at his home in North Carolina. Read more ⮕

Molly Martens and father Thomas return to court six years after being convicted of Jason Corbett’s murderNew hearing into the 2015 killing of the Limerick man in North Carolina is due to take place next week amid speculation about potential plea agreement Read more ⮕

WATCH: Kerry Katona Shares Daughter Molly’s Stunning Singing TalentsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Valimaki pips former champion Campillo to win Qatar Open after playoffNorthern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin finishes in a share of ninth position after closing 70 Read more ⮕