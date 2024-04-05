Mohamed Salah frustrated after being subbed off in Liverpool's match against Sheffield United

Mohamed Salah couldn't hide his frustration after being subbed off despite Liverpool needing a goal against Sheffield United . Salah, 31, was hooked just after an own goal from Conor Bradley made it 1-1 two minutes before the hour mark, with Darwin Nunez having given Liverpool an early lead in the first half on Thursday. With the Anfield crowd in disbelief, the Egyptian forward looked miserable as he jogged off after his number was raised, with team-mate Harvey Elliott coming on to replace him.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp held out his hand for Salah, who didn't even look at his manager but did oblige. " Mo Salah went into the technical area and had a half handshake with the manager - he was not happy," former Premier League striker Dion Dublin explained on BBC Radio 5 Liv

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Frustration Subbed Off Sheffield United

