Modular Executive MBA Prepares Military Lead for Next Career Steps

Sharon McManus, a military lead in the Irish Defence Forces, shares how the Modular Executive MBA is preparing her for her next career steps. She has had an impressive career, working with the Department of Defence and European Defence Agency. IMAGE Media has partnered with UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School to offer a 100% scholarship to one female candidate each year. Sharon McManus is this year's scholar, currently undertaking the Executive MBA.





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boxer Katie Taylor prepares for rematch against Chantelle CameronBoxer Katie Taylor is getting ready for her rematch against Chantelle Cameron after her defeat in Dublin last May. Taylor had won all of her 21 bouts until Cameron stepped up. The rematch will take place in the sold out 3Arena on Saturday night.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Leo Varadkar optimistic about Stormont Executive reformTaoiseach Leo Varadkar believes that a Stormont Executive can be reformed and power sharing resumed soon, expressing his confidence in ongoing contacts between governments and parties.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Long Game: Inside Sinn Féin - A Historic Handshake and a Personal EncounterPeter Sheridan, chief executive of Co-operation Ireland, shares his experience of finding a senior IRA member in his workplace and his involvement in the handshake between Queen Elizabeth and Martin McGuinness.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former FAI Chairman Refuses to Apologise for Sanctioning Payments to CEOFormer FAI chairman Roy Barrett refuses to apologise for sanctioning payments to chief executive Jonathan Hill, despite the decision leading to €6.8 million in Government funding being temporarily withheld.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Bernard Byrne discusses his time with AIB and the future of DavyOutgoing Davy chief executive Bernard Byrne reflects on his challenging experience with AIB during the Irish financial crisis and discusses the future of Davy after his departure.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Patrick Kielty to Host Late Late Toy ShowPatrick Kielty has been hosting the Late Late Show since September, attracting an average of 830,000 viewers. Despite a drop in viewing figures in October, RTÉ insists viewers are positive about Kielty hosting the show. This Friday, Kielty prepares for the iconic Late Late Toy Show.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »