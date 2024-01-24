HEAD TOPICS

Modern Four-Bedroom Home for Sale in Greystones

Maples, a modern four-bedroom home in Greystones, is now for sale. The property features a giant hand sculpture and a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/family room.

You know you’ve arrived at South Place in Greystones when you see the giant hand, holding an apple. This 9m-tree sculpture, commissioned by one of the families living on this quiet cul-de-sac, has become a bit of a local landmark, and Maples sits just across the road from it, on a quarter acre of secluded and sunny grounds. When the owners bought this property in 2017, they had just the seed of an idea for a new house.

The property was little more than a shell, so they set about building a modern four-bedroom home on the site that would meet the needs of a growing family of five – and then some. Maples now extends to 316sq m (3,401sq ft) with a B3 Ber rating, and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.95 million.The bright, welcoming entrance hallway has double glass-panelled Crittall doors leading into the centrepiece of Maples – the open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, which is pretty much the size of a small house, with a 6m-high vaulted ceiling topped by a floating roof, inspired by American architect Frank Lloyd Wrigh

