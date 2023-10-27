Model Miranda Kerr Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Forget about the starvation and brutal exercise regimes, the Victorian Secret model proves the life of a model can be one of health and wellbeing too.Victoria Secret Angel Miranda Kerr shares her beauty secrets, the key ingredient to glowing skin and hair and her interest in wellness and being.

Kerr showed the life of a model does not have to be the stereotypical starvation and brutal exercise regimes as the 29-year old shared her beauty and health tips this week. One of the most sought-after supermodels in the world, the Australian is also a new mum who gave birth to a son with her husband Orlando Bloom, after 27 hours of tough labour…

Kerr has always been an avid yoga fan and has recently become an organic skin care entrepreneur, with her new range of organic skin products.as being her single most-used health product. She said it is the key to clear skin, shiny hair and a tri figure. The Aussie girl ingests four tablespoons of the oil a day, either on salads, in her cooking or in her cups of green tea. The benefits of coconut oil include hair care, skin care, stress relief, weight loss and proper digestion and metabolism.

She also stressed the fact that our feet should not be forgotten about. If you have had a tough day on your toes, make sure to treat them with aat the end of the day or, equally, moisturise your feet, let them soak in the moisture and wrap them up in socks for ten minutes.

