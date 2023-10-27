Mobile phone ban in all schools will cause issues, says principal

Many parents and teachers have complained about the level of distraction and disruption caused by smartphones usage to students in the learning environment.

Michael Gillespie, General Secretary of the Teachers' Union of Ireland, told RTE Radio One this morning that a blanket ban may not be workable for all schools, and that it is essential that no student is put at a digital disadvantage.

"There are also disadvantages... there are lots of schools that don't have digital devices so you are missing education opportunities, and smart phones can be a valuable educational tool, there are lots of access to a wealth of information, educational apps, and then there is a lack of digital literacy if you don't have a device." headtopics.com

He pointed out that during the pandemic, it was identified that not all students have access to a device such as a laptop or computer in the home, so a smart phone could be an educational portal in that instance.

Mr Gillespie highlighted that if a ban comes into place, schools who can provide their students with digital devices will have an advantage. "The key thing here is that we are not disadvantaging anybody because of the lack of digital devices in schools." headtopics.com

"It would be good if a ban came in because it would give a statuary function so schools would be in a stronger position... so we would be in support of it only if there is equality across the system. He highlighted that their particular rule is that children may have mobile phones on the school premises, but they must be switched off in a school bag or pocket.

Read more:

RSVPMagazine »

Woman Writes Letter About Her Elderly Mother’s Mobile Phone FrightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Government reportedly planning to ban mobile phones from classroomsThe Irish Government are preparing plans to ban mobile phones from school classrooms, according to a new report from The Irish Mirror. Read more ⮕

New proposals to ban mobile phones in schoolsNew proposals to ban mobile phones in schools, is this a good idea? For reaction, Pat was joined on the show by Simon Lewis Principal of Educate Together Na... Read more ⮕

Black And Gold: Gaga Set To Cause Style Stir As She Reveals Wedding Dress Designer And What She WantsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Met Éireann issue pollen forecast for the next few daysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Thought You’d Never Get To Wear That Dress Again? Well Now You Can, For A Great Cause!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕