Mmmm… It Doesn’t Get Better Than This: The Joys Of Chocolate And Sex

Chocolate and sex. Two of the world's best things. Look no further than our top ideas on how to combine your love for both...
They both give you a pleasurable buzz, your blood pressure increases, your heart flutters and sensation is heightened… there are more similarities between sex and chocolate than we ever knew before. So why not celebrate National Chocolate Week by combining two of the world’s most pleasurable things… your partner and sex. If you’re a lover of chocolate indulgence, look no further than our top ideas on how to combine (and enjoy…) your love of the mouth-watering treat with your love of sex.
