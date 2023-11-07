Mixed weather expected in Ireland with sunny spells and showers

Most parts of the country are set to enjoy a rare glimpse of sunshine this morning before clouds move in from the west this afternoon ahead of another wet and windy night. Met Éireann is forecasting a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the early part of Tuesday with cloud building from the southwest later in the day. Rain and drizzle will develop across much of Munster and Connacht this evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of between nine and 12 degrees with a light to moderate westerly wind, becoming southerly and freshening in the west through this evening. Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather is predicting “good sunny spells” this morning and “just the odd shower” before a spell of wet and windy weather moves in tonight. This will clear by Wednesday morning, making way for more sunny spells and showers, with more than 20mm of rain possible in parts of the west. The national forecaster has warned of the possibility of frost and ice later in the week, with temperatures plunging to between minus one and plus one degrees on Friday night. Those chilly conditions will make way for the sunniest spell of the week on Saturday, however, with temperatures reaching between seven and 10 degrees with a light easterly breeze

