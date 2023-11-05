Missing Picasso from Irish stately home was hidden in a Maserati, lawyer reveals

The lawyer in charge of the estate of the late American heiress Anne Bullitt has revealed how he was once told a missing Picasso from her Irish stately home was hidden in the back of a Maserati car. The contents of the Kildare estate had included two Picasso paintings and a pair of 18th century pistols once owned by George Washington.

His long-running legal wrangle to access her belongings as her health failed in a nearby nursing home is documented in the new book, Cocaine Cowboys, by Nicola Tallant. It catalogues the deadly rise of Ireland’s drug lords and some of the more dramatic episodes among the hugely wealthy cartels. The saga which went through the Irish courts in the 2000s captures the heady, hedonistic days of sports cars and Picasso prints of property tycoon Jim Mansfield and his son, Jimmy Junior, before their empire fell apart. Mansfield Jnr walked free from Portlaoise prison in March after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for perverting the course of justice. The Special Criminal Court acquitted Mansfield Jnr of conspiring with others to have the Citywest hotel’s former head of security Martin Byrne kidnapped by a criminal gang on June 19, 2015, but convicted him of directing that footage be destroye

