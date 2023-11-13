Missing Irish-Israeli Child Emily Hand Believed to be Held Hostage by Hamas

Missing Irish-Israeli child Emily Hand video called her sister from a burning house hours before she went missing. Emily, who turns nine years old this week, is understood to be in Hamas custody following its assault on Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel on October 7. She was initially reported dead, but her family was later told that her DNA was not found at the scene. It is now assumed she is being held hostage.

READ MORE: Emily Hand: Irish dad sends powerful message of hope to daughter (8) held hostage in Gaza Emily's father Tom Hand met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday evening to plead for the Irish Government’s help to find his daughter. The Hand family took part in a press conference organised by the Israeli Embassy in Dublin on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Natali Hand, who was in Australia at the time of the Hamas attack, recalled receiving a video call from her younger sister on October 7. Emily was on a sleepover at a friend’s house on the night of the attack and told her sister that the house was burnin

