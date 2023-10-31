Miriam says husband Steve working overseas keeps them fulfilled & the week flies

The RTÉ star also opens up about the joy of being a grandmother and her granddaughter Éabha calling her "Nana".Miriam told RSVP Magazine: "I think what matters is that you both end up doing something that you love so that you feel fulfilled.

"I want my husband Steve to be happy to be able to do what he wants and we are back together before you know it, the week apart flies." The RTÉ favourite said: "I have a beautiful granddaughter called Éabha and just like my children I don’t talk much about her.

You can have the fun without the responsibility, isn’t that what they say? Miriam said: "I suppose it brings you back to your own time as a parent too. Thankfully, I am one of those parents who can look back with happiness about the time I spent with my children.

"I remember him saying that’s a new one, someone saying they don’t want to travel! I never missed a parent-teacher meeting or a concert although there were times when I might have been running in last and running out first!

"Being a grandparent is such a lovely relationship and it seems to be such a cool thing now with Ronan Keating and Baz Ashmawy being grandparents.Swipe across below for the full gallery of images for yourselfView gallery Little Éabha has a special name for Miriam.

"The one good thing about social media is that you can take control of your own narrative and you can put out the truth." She said: "It makes me feel terrific. It is nice to make a few historic scrapes in the glass ceiling. It was a real honour and a real privilege to do it. It got over 860,000 viewers, not that I am a competitive . Actually, I am super competitive."

