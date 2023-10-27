Miriam O’Callaghan makes official statement about not running for President

Following increasing speculation that Miriam O’Callaghan may indeed run for President of Ireland in this year’s election, the broadcaster and journalist has announced that she will not be entering the race for the Áras.

Fresh rumours arose this week when O’Callaghan revealed that she wouldn’t be doing her usual summer chat show on RTÉ due to other commitments. In December, O’Callaghan was believed to at the top of a Fianna Fáil wish list as the party’s official candidate for the upcoming Presidential election.“As a journalist, I’m much more comfortable reporting on stories than being at the centre of them,” she began.

“Over recent years, I’ve been touched and a little embarrassed when people have approached me at charity events around the country and suggested that I should run for President. “Out of respect to them, and to our serving President, I have always declined to engage in those discussions. However, given the recent resurgence of speculation, I want to state that I will not be a candidate in an upcoming Presidential election.” headtopics.com

Out of respect to them, and to our serving President, I have always declined to engage in those discussions. However, given the recent resurgence of speculation, I want to state that I will not be a candidate in an upcoming Presidential election.“I would also like to make clear that I have always been, and will always remain, independent of any political party,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to spending the summer working on a landmark documentary about the 50th anniversary of the civil rights marches in the North and the Troubles, a place and a story that I’ve covered in depth throughout my career.”Feature-homepageHe’s Back & This Time He Has A Swish New Set Of Wheels! Do You Remember Chris P. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »