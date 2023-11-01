'Miracle' no one killed after Co Mayo pub collapses

A mother and two young daughters, along with her father and his partner, were staying in the accommodation for an anniversary mass taking place locally. "My family gave our CCTV footage to the gardaí and we saw the people tumbling out of the window. It was quite shocking."One of the women suffered a fracture after being trapped beneath rubble for around half an hour - she was taken to safety and all of them are said to be recovering well.
Locals said that if the van had not been positioned in that place the outcome may have been different. "I don't know what to say. My parents had this pub for so long. I work in Dublin and was down here at the weekend having a few pints.
Ireland Headlines
RTENEWS: Five people hospitalised after Mayo building collapsesFive people have been taken to hospital, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, after a building collapsed in the east Mayo village of Kilkelly.
