Minutes of HSE meeting show reluctance to act on cost-cutting measures

resisted “meaningful” actions to reduce overspending in the health service due to their potential impact on patients, newly released minutes show.

However, both the Department of Health and the HSE expressed reluctance to implement broader measures with specific targets for cost savings, according to minutes of the Health Budget Oversight Group. Their stance prompted DPER officials to note that “if all activity is categorised as patient-facing, this could essentially lead to weak incentives for effective expenditure management across the system”.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe had “strong concerns” on the control of spending in the health service, minutes of the oversight group from June 6th record. “It is difficult to understand how expenditure has run so far above profile. It noted that it was still awaiting a detailed narrative on the drivers of the overrun or a plan to control and curtail these costs.” headtopics.com

The HSE suggested the reason for increased pension costs was a rise in retirements after the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting also noted that the HSE had a “low volume” of centralised procurement arrangements, when such arrangements were Government policy. Centralised buying can result in cost-savings.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

WATCH: These Chaps Sing Every Hit Song of 2015 in 4 MinutesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island stars seen leaving London nightclub minutes before triple stabbingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Hollywood Actress Strips Off And Runs Around Luxury Department Store SelfridgesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Department considers travel exemptions for refugeesThe Department of Integration is considering exemptions to allow Ukrainian refugees to travel over the Christmas period. Read more ⮕

No blanket smartphone ban planned for schools, Department of Education saysGuidelines to be issued at primary-level for educators and parents seeking to introduce voluntary ‘no smartphone’ codes Read more ⮕

Damien Delaney critical of Caoimhin Kelleher following Liverpool blunder.Liverpool were in action on Thursday night where Kelleher played a full 90 minutes against Toulouse. Read more ⮕