Minnesota Vikings victory overshadowed by serious injury to Kirk Cousins

MINNESOTA VIKINGS MADE it three consecutive wins with a 24-10 victory over Green Bay Packers, but celebrations were subdued after head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed he feared quarterback Kirk Cousins might have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the contest.

Future free agent Cousins, who has never missed an NFL game due to injury, is set to undergo a scan to confirm the diagnosis and was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall, who looks to be Minnesota’s solution for now.

Advertisement There was also bad news for New York Giants, who sent Tyrod Taylor to hospital for further evaluation after he sustained a rib injury in their 13-10 overtime loss to cross-town rivals New York Jets. headtopics.com

The Jets were on the wrong side of a 10-7 deficit with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter but were saved by late heroics from Greg Zuerlein, who drew things level with one field goal then booted in the winning points with another in OT.

Miami Dolphins held on to top spot in the AFC East after securing a comfortable 31-17 win over New England Patriots, where cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has recovered from his meniscus injury, made an interception in his season debut. headtopics.com

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars extended their winning streak to five with a 20-10 victory over Pittsburgh Steelers, Trevor Lawrence completing 24 of 32 passes for 292 yards. Carolina Panthers secured their first win of the season as they edged out Houston Texans 15-13 while NFC South rivals New Orleans Saints finished the weekend equal in the win-loss column following their 38-27 victory over Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns despite a niggling knee injury to ensure his side, who now boast a 7-1 record, continue to enjoy their dominance at the top of the NFC East with a 38-31 victory over Washington Commanders. headtopics.com

