Minister sues San Leon Energy for €7.5m over gas field decommissioning costs

The Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications is seeking judgment for €7.5 million against San Leon Energy plc, the company that guaranteed to pay the costs of decommissioning the Seven Heads Gas Field. San Leon, which acquired the share capital of the original guarantor, Island Oil and Gas Limited, is being sued for default on payments for decommissioning.
Ireland Headlines
