Mind The Step: Three Of Our Favourite Irish 3D Artworks

Street art is something that is becoming more and more appreciated over time. Thanks to the likes of the now infamous Banksy, public artworks and installations are admired, and for many, are now seen as a popular 21st century art movement.

Collectors and fans love the aspect of discovery and social enjoyment that street art brings and its audience is growing rapidly in numbers.Back in August 2008, the Festival of World Culture took place in the lovely Dun Laoghaire and renowned German street artist Edgar Müller wowed crowds with a simply spectacular creation.

Taking a huge chunk of the East Pier, Müller transformed the space into a dramatic ice age scene using acrylic wall paint and a trained camera lens on his work surface to help him fully visualise the idea., he explains the main objective behind his work: “My artwork is to create something an individual can connect with on a personal level. To achieve this I work in 2 different avenues, studio practice and outdoors. headtopics.com

“For much of my outdoor pieces I am drawn to areas of interesting atmosphere. Many of these pieces will never be seen in person, in turn, themselves becoming part of the setting. They are instead recorded with a still photograph capturing the setting in which the piece existed in that moment.

“The main influence of my outdoor work is the fragility, and strength, of that flickering light of Hope we experience during even the darkest moments along our journey in life. What drives me is the small glimmer of light that is sometimes so far away but always in reach. My aim is to bring people to that solemn moment, when we reflect, connect and dream. headtopics.com

Here are two of favourite Eoin pieces – the first is taken at an unknown location in the capital city and this image above can be seen along one of the country’s largest tourist attractions, the very scenic and beautiful Cliffs of Moher.Almost 150 years after it was first published, Alice in Wonderland still attracts new fans with every day that passes and at this year’s Wicklow Arts Festival, the storybook was brought very much to life thanks to two extremely talented artists.

