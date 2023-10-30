Mind Matters: Looking After Yourself During Your Exams

To many students out there going through exams, sometimes it’s hard to forget to look after yourself and your mind.

Like most stress at exam time, the feeling of not being in control can be incredibly tough on the mind and we can trouble ourself with thoughts swirling around and leaving us feeling panicked.At this stage, you’re only adding extra stress onto your plate that you don’t need. Take deep breaths and think back on the stuff that you do know and can write about.Make sure you know exactly what time your exam starts and get there in time. Keep calm and plan ahead.

Mind The Step: Three Of Our Favourite Irish 3D ArtworksThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Mind=blown: The Lion King director reveals a secret about Scar and MufasaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Day Two: Here’s What The New Dáil Is Looking Like So FarThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ryanair’s key advice so holidaymakers can ensure cheapest flight fareWhile many families won’t mind the slight extra cost involved here, Ryanair has since advised that parents looking for the cheapest flights should Read more ⮕

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enter legal battle over $15 million Santa Barbara homeThe former tenant of Katy Perry's home is alleging he wasn't of sound mind when signing the $15 million Santa Barbara home over to the celebrity couple. Read more ⮕

Looking For Hair Inspiration? Say Hello To Rainbow RootsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕