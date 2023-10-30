Mind Matters: Looking After Yourself During Your Exams

To many students out there going through exams, sometimes it’s hard to forget to look after yourself and your mind.
Like most stress at exam time, the feeling of not being in control can be incredibly tough on the mind and we can trouble ourself with thoughts swirling around and leaving us feeling panicked.At this stage, you’re only adding extra stress onto your plate that you don’t need. Take deep breaths and think back on the stuff that you do know and can write about.Make sure you know exactly what time your exam starts and get there in time. Keep calm and plan ahead.
Ireland Headlines
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enter legal battle over $15 million Santa Barbara homeThe former tenant of Katy Perry's home is alleging he wasn't of sound mind when signing the $15 million Santa Barbara home over to the celebrity couple. Read more ⮕