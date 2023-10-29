Mind=blown: The Lion King director reveals a secret about Scar and Mufasa

was released to critical and audience acclaim, the director and the producer have made a rather startling claim about Scar and Mufasa.“We talked about the fact that it was very likely would not have both the same parents,” Mr Hahn revealed.
“The way lions operate in the wild… when the male lion gets old, another rogue lion comes and kills the head of the pride. What that does is it causes the female lions to go into heat, and then the new younger lion kills the king and then he kills all the babies. Now he’s the new lion that’s running the pride.”
He added: “Occasionally there are prides that do have two male lions, in an interesting dynamic because they’re not equals. One lion will always kind of be off in the shadows. “We were trying to use those animal truths to underpin the story so we sort of figured Scar and Mufasa couldn’t really be from the same gene pool.”, Scar also does tell Mufasa in the opening segments that he is “from the shallow end of the gene pool”. headtopics.com
