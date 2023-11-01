Millions to save between €212 and €1680 on gas and electricity from today

People can save between €212 and €1680, depending on their provider and whether they have the same provider for gas and electricity.More than 1.1 million Electric Ireland customers will see the cost of their electricity drop by 10% and gas by 12%.

Standing charges will also reduce, which will result in saving of €212 per annum on electricity and €216 on gas. SSE Airtricity is also cutting prices for hundreds of thousands of domestic customers, by 12% for electricity, and 10% for gas.

PrepayPowers' 180,000 domestic customers will benefit from decreases of 12.8% and 13.5% on electricity and gas charges, respectively.Flogas will cut its domestic electricity and gas prices on 6 November by 30%, leading to savings of €900 for its electricity customers and €780 for gas customers.Both electricity and gas charges will drop by 15.5% from that day, giving annual savings of €274 to gas customers and €357 to electricity customers.

These will be automatically applied to your electricity bills, or if you have a prepay meter, your provider will send you a top up code worth €150 from the 1st of December.

