Millie Bobby Brown’s amazing gift from her Valentine… Kim Kardashian

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular teens in Hollywood, however, that doesn’t mean she’s exempt from feeling starstruck in the presence of a huge name like Kim Kardashian.

Yes, the pair formed an unlikely friendship last year and it looks like they’re still on BFF terms as proven by Kim’s amazing gift to the young actress. The 13-year-old took to social media yesterday to share a look at the package she received from KKW and she was rightly thrilled.

“Thank you, Kim, for my amazing gifts,” she posted online. “You’re the best. My Valentine’s Day came early!”Attached was a picture of the huge package of fragrances and makeup that the mum-of-three sent the Stranger Things star, with a note that read:February 6, 2018Kim has set the standard high for Millie’s boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius, who will have to pull out all the stops for Valentine’s this year. headtopics.com

