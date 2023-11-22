Militant Irish nationalists and the inspiration of Israeli prime ministers

Militant Irish nationalists prefer to forget that two future right-wing prime ministers of Israel were profoundly inspired by the IRA. Protesters during a pro-Palestine demonstration outside the BBC offices in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The tragedy that is unfolding so horrifically and with such appalling consequences for civilians, is far too deep to be used as a proxy for simplistic notions of Irish identity.

Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA Wire wrote a sequel to Ulysses that ends with the hero Leopold Bloom’s death as a citizen of the new state of Israel. For in the great Irish novel, Bloom daydreams about becoming a Jewish settler in Palestine. Not long after we meet him, Bloom is reading a newspaper ad offering tracts of land on the shores of Lake Galilee: “He walked back along Dorset Street, reading gravely. Agendath Netaim: planters’ company. To purchase waste sandy tracts from Turkish government and plant with eucalyptus trees. Excellent for shade, fuel and construction. Orangegroves and immense melonfields north of Jaff





Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a baseIsrael says Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have command post under hospital, without providing much evidence

Fintan O’Toole: Ireland is weirdly entwined with the idea of a Jewish homeland, but not in the way many imagineMilitant Irish nationalists prefer to forget that two future right-wing prime ministers of Israel were profoundly inspired by the IRA

Israel-Hamas war: Men with Irish links from both sides of divide discuss the conflictThe Dublin-born chairman of the Israel-Ireland Friendship League and a Galway-educated Palestinian human rights activist talk about the human cost of the war in Israel and Gaza

Irish soldiers in Lebanon ‘holding up very well’ amid tensions in the Middle EastHizbullah militants have been firing rockets into Israel from the Irish area of operations

'Very depressing': Irish bar owner in Israel says conflict has damaged businessThe owner of an Irish bar in Tel Aviv has said the conflict in the region is “very distressing” and has had a major impact on his business.

Dublin woman fired by Israeli company over anti-Israel social media postsIrish employee of Wix fired after labelling Israel a ‘terrorist state’ on social media

