Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially divorced

They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Neither party is seeking spousal support.her rep told PEOPLE.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”He wished her “nothing but health and happiness” and said that he would not be making any comments to the media regarding the situation.

Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. headtopics.com

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”body positivityHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

