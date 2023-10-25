Mikey Johnston recalls facing Denzel Dumfries in U21 Euro qualifier

The Republic of Ireland play the Netherlands tomorrow and Celtic winger Mikey Johnston might come up against Denzel Dumfries once again. They last faced each other in September 2018 in a U21 Euro qualifier. Johnston recalls winning the game 2-1 with Fraser Hornby scoring two goals.
