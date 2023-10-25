Mikey Johnston recalls facing Denzel Dumfries in U21 Euro qualifier

The Republic of Ireland play the Netherlands tomorrow and Celtic winger Mikey Johnston might come up against Denzel Dumfries once again. They last faced each other in September 2018 in a U21 Euro qualifier. Johnston recalls winning the game 2-1 with Fraser Hornby scoring two goals.





IRİSHTİMES: Mikey Johnston returns to Celtic line-up as they are held by HibernianIreland international winger denied by Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall in first game for club since March 2022

IRİSHTİMESSPORT: Mikey Johnston: Determined to Play and Represent IrelandMikey Johnston, a player for Celtic, discusses his ambition to play more and represent Ireland. He acknowledges the need to work hard and potentially seek opportunities outside of Glasgow for regular football.

