Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal fans' worst fears with injury update

Arsenal have been hit with a major blow to striker Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian set to be out for a "few weeks."

He also did not take part in Thursday's training session and boss Mikel Arteta now expects to be without his services for the short term. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Sheffield United, t he Spaniard said: "The scans show there is a muscle injury and we might lose him for a few weeks again.

Jesus, 26, has been blighted by injury issues since his move from Manchester City. He missed large swaths of last season with a knee injury, something that also sidelined him for the early parts of the current campaign.

Jesus is not the only first-team star who looks to be out for an extended period. Arteta has also confirmed that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey also faces stint on the sidelines with a muscular issue picked up in training.

Like Jesus, Partey has been forced to deal with a number of issues since his arrival from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The 30-year-old has managed just four appearances in the Premier League this term due to a groin issue.

