Mike Pence suspends campaign for Republican presidential nomination

Mike Pence has suspended his campaign to become the Republican nominee for US president. Photograph: Jordan Gale/The New York TimesMr Pence announced at an event held by the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday that he was dropping out of the race, in which he has been lagging, along with others, far behind front-runner Mr Trump.

Appearing on the stage at the event in Nevada, Pence, a Christian hard-right conservative, said: “The Bible tells us there is a time for every purpose under heaven” and he went on to add: “This is not my time.”

The crowd then broke into cheers, whistles and sustained applause, with Mr Pence saying a quiet “thank you” after some minutes. When Mr Trump then condemned Mr Pence for that via social media, as crowds of extremists were surging to the Capitol then broke in to try, in vain, to force a halt to Mr Biden’s certification, many began chanting “Hang Mike Pence”. headtopics.com

Mr Pence touted his record in Congress and as Indiana governor, during which he supported legislation against abortion and expanded government spending, and repeated ideas from his campaign video released hours earlier including addressing inflation, the national debt and issues at the US-Mexico border.

Mr Pence is strongly anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ+ equality, a fiscal conservative and a foreign policy hawk. Mr Pence stopped short of endorsing anyone in his speech on Saturday, but in an apparent swipe at Mr Trump, called on Americans to select someone who appeals to “the better angels of our nature” and can lead with “civility”. headtopics.com

