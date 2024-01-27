Mickey Harte and Jack O’Connor to Meet Again on the Sideline

Mickey Harte and Jack O’Connor, who staged epic battles between Kerry and Tyrone, will share a sideline again this weekend, 20 years after the first time. O’Connor, a young doctor, became Kerry's patient in 2004. The defeat against Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final was traumatic for Kerry, as it was a chaotic and grotesque match. O’Connor was set a puzzle and unintentionally fell into a trap.





Mickey Harte wins 13th McKenna CupMickey Harte wins his 13th McKenna Cup in his 22-season career with a six-point win in Omagh. This was his first time standing on the same sideline as Jim McGuinness since 2014.

Mayo Footballer Aidan O'Shea to Marry Girlfriend from KerryMayo footballer Aidan O'Shea is set to marry his girlfriend of six years, Kristin McKenzie Vass, in a Kerry celebration. In a personal interview, Aidan opens up about their engagement and his life on and off the pitch.

Dying alone: ‘There’s a huge epidemic of loneliness and these cases are just the thin edge of that wedge’The discovery of the body of Co Kerry farmer Michael Sheehy over Christmas – six months after he was last seen alive – is part of a growing trend

Seriously Sound Food Co. in Talks with Aldi to Sell Plant-Based Chicken NationwideThe Kerry-based Seriously Sound Food Co. is in talks with Aldi to stock its plant-based chicken pieces. Talks are expected to be completed in 2024 to list their products nationwide.

Orange Weather Warning in Effect for All of IrelandAn orange weather warning is in effect for all of Ireland. A status red warning for Co Donegal will come into effect at 9pm. A red wind warning is now in effect in Co Donegal. Donegal County Council has urged the public to take extra care and not to travel unless it is “absolutely essential”. The ESB is working to restore power to over 170,000 customers hit by outages caused by Storm Isha on Sunday evening, with more homes, farms and businesses – particularly in the northwest – expected to be impacted in the coming hours due to high winds. While the electricity provider is working to restore power where possible, it is expected that many will be without power overnight. The ESB said that counties Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry were among the worst-affected regions in the country. “ESB Networks continue to monitor the impact of Storm Isha closely, switching customers back remotely where possible.

