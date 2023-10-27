“Michelle would leave me:” Obama will not be joining Biden’s Cabinet next year

Barack Obama will not be joining Joe Biden’s Cabinet next year when he becomes president of the United States.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, Obama told Gayle King that he has no intention of taking a Cabinet position – because he doesn’t want to, but also because Michelle would leave him. Obama, who was heavily involved in Biden’s campaign trail, said that he had never intended to be so active given the strain that had been put on his family during his own presidency between 2009 and 2017.

“It is not my preference to be out there,” he said. “We were in a circumstance in this election in which certain norms, certain institutional values that are so extraordinarily important, had been breached. headtopics.com

Obama added that despite his friend’s victory over Trump, the results of this month’s election show a nation that is “deeply divided.”

