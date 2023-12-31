Michael Schumacher's Wife Corinna Opens Up About His Condition

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has lived “like a prisoner” since the racing icon’s tragic skiing accident ten years ago. The Formula 1 legend was involved in a life-changing incident in 2013, and his family have approached his condition with the utmost privacy. That accounts for his wife Corinna, with the 45-year-old having been married to Schumacher since 1995. She has rarely spoken out about the seven-time F1 champion’s condition since the accident.

She did, however, break her silence in September 2021 to explain why the family took such a stance. Speaking in a Netflix documentary titled ‘Schumacher’, Corinna said: "I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here - different, but here. He still shows me how strong he is every day. "We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. "And no matter what, I will do everything I ca





