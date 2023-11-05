Michael Schumacher's Brother Speaks About Family and Racing Career

Michael Schumacher, a seven-time F1 world champion, suffered a skiing accident almost a decade ago that left him with life-changing injuries. His condition remains a topic of great interest as he is cared for at his family's Lake Geneva home. In a recent interview, his brother Ralf Schumacher spoke briefly about their relationship and his role in advising Michael's children, Gina-Maria and Mick, who is a reserve driver for Mercedes.

