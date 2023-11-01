Michael Schumacher 'final health report' update a decade on from horror accident

Speaking to German news outlet LTO, the lawyer said: “It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael's health could be the right way to do this. "But that wouldn't have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly-updated 'water level reports'. Because, as those affected, it is not up to you to put an end to the media."

Mr Damm said that the precedent of “voluntary self-disclosure” would have made the decade even more difficult for the Schumacher family, should private health details become public. He said: "They could pick up on such a report again and again and ask, 'And what does it look like now?' one, two, three months or years after the message. And if we then wanted to take action against this reporting, we would have to deal with the argument of voluntary self-disclosure."

Mr Damm added: “Therefore, the data subject can defend himself against disclosure of private circumstances even if the information comes from an acquaintance.” Schumacher's wife, Corinna, previously said that a private family life was very important to her husband. She told a Netflix documentary: "I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here." She added: "Different, but he's here and that gives us strength, I find.

“We try to carry on a family as Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private', as he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.”

