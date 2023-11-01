Michael O'Leary's mega-money entries show renewed investment in horse racing

Jalon D'Oudairies was bought for £420,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale in March after victory in a point-to-point race at Lingstown. Elliott has also entered Romeo Coolio, another £420,000 purchase, in the race, who will wear the colours of KTDA Racing.

Elliott's ambition is to finally dethrone Willie Mullins in the trainers' title race, and he appears to have the firm backing of Michael O'Leary, who is heavily investing in the game once more after previously declaring his intention to wind down his Gigginstown House Stud operation.

Search for Glory, a £200,000 purchase at the Cheltenham sales, also got off the mark over obstacles in good style at Galway.

