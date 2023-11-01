Michael McDowell: How far will Rishi Sunak’s government go to deny the slaughter in Gaza?

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, has suggested that use of Palestinian flags, which she thinks may be waved legitimately “in some circumstances” may amount to hate crime in others. Any protest, she says, involving offensive placards or chants could exacerbate community relations, and the perpetrators need to be “appropriately dealt with” so that “communities feel protected”. Food for thought for those considering hate speech legislation here.

Hamas is a vicious, barbarous, repugnant terrorist organisation. Innocent Palestinian men, women and children have not morally or legally forfeited their lives, limbs, loved ones and homes because of what Hamas did on October 7th.

And it is settlements policy that lies at the heart of the matter. Only extremists like Hamas, Hizbullah and Iran and others believe in the destruction of the state of Israel. But, curiously, they join forces with Netanyahu and his hard-right Zionist coalitionists in rejecting and undermining the two-state solution.

The Camp David and Oslo accords were inching towards accepting these realities. Hardline Palestinians equally rejected their outcomes. How long will all this take? What will happen to the survivors among the 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza? Who will be in charge? Who will be allowed to rebuild? When will the Israelis leave? What will they leave behind? How many of the hostages will survive the razing of Gaza and the hatred of their captors? What will happen on the West Bank?

