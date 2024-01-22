Michael Flatley's Co Cork mansion repairs to cost €30m, court hears

Alleged damage to Michael Flatley’s Co Cork period mansion will cost €30 million to repair, some €5 million more than previously claimed, the Commercial Court has heard. The former Riverdance star has submitted a surveyor’s report in support of his claim that there are unsafe levels of toxic chemical residue at Castlehyde manor, including on the wall surfaces in the pool, spa and cinema areas.

The survey letter outlines that the ceilings, which are inset with “decorative guild gold”, have been extensively damaged by contamination, fire and smoke and must be replaced in keeping with heritage specifications. Among the €30 million repairs provisionally estimated by a construction costs consultant, is €3.9 million for woodwork, €2.2 million for bespoke plaster works, €2.5 million for décor and €3.5 million for finishes. Some €9.8 million has been recommended for demolition-related costs and “isolation works” at the house, which is just outside Fermoy





