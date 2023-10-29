Michael Fassbender and X-Men cast visit children’s hospital in Montréal

cast members paid a visit to the local children’s hospital as they got ready to wrap the latest film in the franchise.

co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp and James McAvoy as they headed to the Montréal Children’s Hospital. The group brought smiles to the faces of the young patients as they posed for photos with fans and took part game tournaments.And a spokesperson for the hospital shared some photos of the cast visit, as they thanked them for visiting “our young superheroes”.“Where do superheroes go to hang out? The Children’s, where they can meet our young superheroes face-to-face!

"Big thanks to the cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix for stopping by the hospital today, bringing gifts, smiles and laughs to our patients as they wrap up filming in Montreal. is scheduled to be released in November 2018.

