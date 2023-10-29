Michael D Higgins set for Late Late Show special tonight

Ahead of his 80th birthday this weekend, President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins will appear on tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show.May will provide musical entertainment with a performance of Don’t Let Me Stand On My Own with Niall McNamee. The track comes from her latest album 11 Past the Hour.
On top of that, The Late Late Show will debut the latest collaboration between The Cranberries’ Noel Hogan and actress Bronagh Gallagher. The duo will perform their track Crybaby. American actress Kathy Bates, meanwhile, will share all the details about her upcoming film The Miracle Club. The Misery star will play a Ballyfermot woman in the film, which is set in Dublin.Tonight’s Late Late isn’t the only show marking the 80th birthday of the President of Ireland this weekend.
The programme will feature some of Ireland’s greatest poets, singers, musicians, thinkers, playwrights and dancers. TG4’s focus on the arts resonates with Higgins own interests – the President is a lifelong supporter of arts and culture in Ireland. headtopics.com
The line-up includes Van Morrison, Tolü Makay, Laoise Kelly, Séamus Ó Flatharta, Iarla Ó Lionáird and Steve Cooney. The Late Late Show will air tonight at 9:30 PM on RTÉ One, while TG4’s hour-long special will air on Sunday 18 April at 9:30 pm.
