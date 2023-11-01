Mica redress scheme needs to show ‘flexibility’, EU committee says

The EU committee on petitions has undertaken a three-day visit to Ireland to examine issues raised about the redress scheme. The Government expanded a multibillion euro redress scheme for homeowners in late 2021, to cover 100 per cent of the repair or rebuilding costs of homes up to €420,000.‘Shame on you’: Robert De Niro shouts at former assistant during court case

Dolors Montserrat, a Spanish MEP who chairs the EU petitions committee, told a press conference in Dublin on Wednesday that the group had met many homeowners who expressed “major concerns” with the scheme.

The redress scheme should show more “flexibility” to applicants and take better account of the financial burden of costs associated with applying, she said. “The plan is on the table but we have to put a better plan or improve the measures of the plan,” she said.

People whose homes were crumbling as a result of mica in the blockwork had faced “severe health, financial and social consequences,” she said. The group met with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien during their visit, who Ms Montserrat described as “very open”.

