Mexico GP stopped as F1 car bursts into flames after huge high-speed smash

The Haas driver crashed on lap 35 of the race. TV pictures clearly showed a problem on his Haas which caused the car to swerve violently at high speed, causing the Dane to lose control.

Shortly after, flames were spotted coming from the rear of the car as the brakes, which were still very hot, were left untreated. The marshals were soon able to get to the car with extinguishers to put out the blaze.

A rear suspension failure was suspected to be the cause of the crash. A Haas spokesperson said they had not received any radio message from Magnussen before he had climbed out of the car and moved to a safe position, so were unaware if he was suffering any effects from the impact. headtopics.com

Magnussen's smash came after Sergio Perez has crashed out of his home race at the first corner. He started fifth but got an excellent launch off the line, meaning he went into the first corner with a chance of taking the lead.

He tried to carry on initially after nursing the car back to the pit lane. But there was a massive hole in his sidepod and likely damage to the floor and, after inspections from his mechanics, the decision was made to retire the car. headtopics.com