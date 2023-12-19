Methods of Making Sweet Wines

There are four ways to make sweet wines and all of them seek to concentrate as much fructose in the grapes as possible. Since much of the sugar remains unfermented in the wine, the alcohol levels typically remain low, sometimes as low as 5.5 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV). The most common method consists of harvesting the grapes as late as possible in the season to allow the grapes to overripen, which increases natural sweetness.

As the berries then begin to shrivel up, the ratio of fructose to moisture favours the sugar, and the sweetness and aromatic concentration start to rise dramatically. These wines are labelled as “late harvests”, “These late harvest wines display a wonderful balance between sweetness and refreshing acidity. They are very versatile with food so keep them in mind when planning fruit-based desserts such as pavlova, trifle or bavarois. In France, late harvest wines are often served with foie gras (duck liver) at the start of the meal or with blue cheeses before dessert. Another technique consists in drying the grapes, almost into raisin





